TPD to host Falko memorial 5K

Toledo police will host it’s Falko memorial 5K Saturday, June 25, 2016.

This event is in memory of K9 Officer Falko, who sacrificed his life while apprehending a criminal last year.

The 5K is a fundraiser for equipment and training for canines and their handlers K9 unit.

The race starts at 9 a.m. at Ottawa Park, 2145 N. Cove Toledo, OH 43606.

Registration the day of the event is $30 for a runner or walker, and $35 for a runner with a dog.

