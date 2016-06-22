Police search for man who attacked, robbed 61-year-old man

Toledo police is asking the public’s help to find the man who robbed and attacked a 61-year-old man.

Police say the man shown in the surveillance video followed the victim as he left a carryout by Collingwood and Dorr.

When the man was near City Park and Pinewood, when police say the suspect attacked the man and stole items from him.

If you know who the attacker in the surveillance video is, call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

