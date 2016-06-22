Family of eight escapes overnight house fire in central Toledo

A family of eight, including six children, escaped an overnight house fire in central Toledo.

Fire crews were called to Woodstock Avenue near Dorr Street around 3 a.m. Wednesday, June 22. Flames had already engulfed much of the home and spread quickly.

The Battalion Chief says the fire was too large and too hot to enter the home when they arrived. They learned a few minutes later from police dispatch the family had made it out.

The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department says there were no smoke alarms in the house.

The fire burned through the roof of a home within minutes, even damaging the family's car. It also did about $10,000 worth of damage to the neighboring home, which was unoccupied at the time according to fire officials on scene.

The homeowner tells WTOL 11 they heard a large thud in the front of the home, which alerted them to the fire.

They were able to get all six of their young children out of the home without any injuries. A demolition crew leveled the house just a couple of hours after the fire.

Investigators were called to the scene and interviewed the family and witnesses, trying to figure out what caused it. So far there is no word on what caused the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

