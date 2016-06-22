Family of eight escapes overnight house fire in central Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Family of eight escapes overnight house fire in central Toledo

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A family of eight, including six children, escaped an overnight house fire in central Toledo. 

Fire crews were called to Woodstock Avenue near Dorr Street around 3 a.m. Wednesday, June 22. Flames had already engulfed much of the home and spread quickly.

The Battalion Chief says the fire was too large and too hot to enter the home when they arrived. They learned a few minutes later from police dispatch the family had made it out.

The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department says there were no smoke alarms in the house.

The fire burned through the roof of a home within minutes, even damaging the family's car. It also did about $10,000 worth of damage to the neighboring home, which was unoccupied at the time according to fire officials on scene.

The homeowner tells WTOL 11 they heard a large thud in the front of the home, which alerted them to the fire.

They were able to get all  six of their young children out of the home without any injuries. A demolition crew leveled the house just a couple of hours after the fire. 

Investigators were called to the scene and interviewed the family and witnesses, trying to figure out what caused it. So far there is no word on what caused the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

  • Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:27:42 GMT
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly