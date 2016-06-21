Teen cancer survivor receives standing ovation on America's Got - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Teen cancer survivor receives standing ovation on America's Got Talent

(Source: America's Got Talent) (Source: America's Got Talent)
(WTOL) -

A local talent received a standing ovation on the NBC show America's Got Talent. 

The episode aired Tuesday night, and the best performance was certainly saved for last. 

WTOL 11 first introduced you to 16-year-old Caly Bevier on an episode of Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson.

Caly, a Grand Rapids, Ohio native, was diagnosed with stage three ovarian cancer back in 2015. After 21 chemotherapy infusions, her cancer is now in remission. But her story has reached millions thanks to a video of her performing Rachel Platten's "Fight Song" at a charity event

That video quickly went viral, and even caught the attention of Ellen DeGeneres

Now, Caly is showing America her skills on the stage of America's Got Talent, and making a great impression on the shows harshest judge Simon Cowell. 

Tuesday's episode ended with Caly even receiving the shows highly acclaimed Golden Buzzer. 

Check out Caly's America's Got Talent moment here

