FAA clears drones for take-off; multiple jobs made easier

The Federal Aviation Administration announced Tuesday that drones are cleared for take-off.

New rules will make it easier to own and operate the aerial vehicles for commercial use which some say will benefit farmers among several other industries.

"Time is money with everything,” said Cam Shirer, Agricultural Specialist with Luckey Farmers. “We've got to be able to cover more acres and be more precise with what we're doing.”

Shirer said instead of having to spend hours combing acres of land with a tractor or on foot looking for crops that need special attention, these drones can help farmers pinpoint problem areas in a matter of minutes.

"You wouldn’t believe what a field looks like at eye level but you go up 250 feet and look at a field from the air - you can tell a major difference," he said.

Landmark rules outlined by the FAA could help put money in farmers' pockets as they allow commercial businesses to use drones weighing less than 55 pounds without special permission.

Under the current rules, drone operators had to file costly and time consuming waivers that applied to manned aircraft.

The new clearance by the administration is also approved by some White House leaders.

"This does represent a powerful innovation that could have a positive impact on our economy,” White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said.



The Obama Administration said drone usage could generate more than $80 billion for the economy and create up to 100,000 jobs.

And, speaking of jobs - people working in real estate can also use the machines in their line of work.



"A drone video will show everything that's on the property... how close it is to the neighbors,” Bowling Green real estate agent Tim Westhoven said.



Westhoven uses drone videos to show prospective buyers aerial views of his listing properties.



"Drone videos help set me a part from the competition,” he said.

The new rules take effect in August. Keep an eye to the sky in your neighborhood!

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.