BBB: Scammers target recent grads on their job hunt

The Better Business Bureau wants to warn new graduates to beware - some scammers are targeting you on your job hunt.

Job seekers who have recently graduated high school or college, use your smarts! Some ads or interviews may seem like great opportunities, but your research shouldn't stop there.

Dick Eppstein, president of the northwest Ohio/southeast Michigan chapter of the BBB, says to check the company out online, always, and watch out for poorly written information.

"It's not clear what they're offering or it's not clear who you would work for, or where their headquarters is.There's no addresses on the website. You probably want to stay away from those types of companies," he said.

Another red flag: jobs that ask for your personal information or money.

"They want all kinds of personal information from you before they even hire you. They don't interview you, but they want to know your name, social security number, your bank account numbers or they even want you to pay a fee. Beware of that," he said.

According to Eppstein, reshipping positions, sales, and mystery shopping jobs are some of the most common scams being posted as available jobs.

He says If you've been cheated by a phony job offer let the BBB know, so the right authorities can investigate and others can be warned.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.