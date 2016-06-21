Fresh Thyme Farmers Market finds home on Monroe in Toledo

A new market has opened up in the Toledo area.

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market sells organic and local produce, deli food and meats. Baked goods, dairy and frozen foods will also be available as well as artisan breads and eco-friendly cleaning supplies.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday, June 21 to commemorate the market's eighth Ohio location of the franchise. Other stores exist in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

"I was glad it wasn't raining this morning because we were going to come rain or shine, and we thought the free bag of groceries was a great idea," said Susan Hilton, Fresh Thyme Market Shopper.

The first 250 customers to come through the doors received a free bag of groceries.

"As you shop our stores you’ll find yourself on an adventure that will take you back to the good ol’ days when food was pure, simple, nutritious and delicious."

Read more about Fresh Thyme in Toledo here.

