Father with tattoo of son's cancer scar wins #BestBaldDad contest

St. Baldrick's #BestBaldDad contest recognizes the true heroes in any child cancer patients' life - their dads.

This year's submissions made picking the winners even harder, according to the St. Baldrick's Foundation.

Josh Marshall, 28, is the father to 8-year-old Gabriel Mitchell, who was diagnosed with a rare malignant brain tumor called anaplastic astrocytoma in 2015.

Surgery left Gabriel with a large scar he told his dad made him feel like a monster. So naturally, Josh decided to get a matching tattoo. That way if anyone wanted to stare, they would stare at them both.

For Father's Day, Josh entered St. Baldrick's #‎BestBaldDad competition, a contest where dads, uncles, and granddads shave their heads in honor of a child they know who has or had cancer. His entry was this - a picture of him and Gabriel showing off their matching scars alongside a message that read: "Me and my son at this year's St. Baldrick's event in Wichita, Kansas. Got my son's scar tattooed to help his self confidence."

No surprise here, Josh won St. Baldrick's 2016 #BestBaldDad with 5,000 votes.

