The ups and downs of Hotel Seagate as it stands

The ups and downs of Hotel Seagate as it stands

A portion of Hotel Seagate was demolished before Toledo commissioners put the demo on pause. (Source: WTOL) A portion of Hotel Seagate was demolished before Toledo commissioners put the demo on pause. (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

In the next couple of weeks, Lucas County Commissioners will decide whether downtown Toledo's Hotel Seagate stays up or comes down.

Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken says there is a lot of attention in the building as it stands now, a shell of a former hotel.

Gerken says the commissioners will be working out plans to find a partner to move into the county owned building.

"There are all kinds of interests, both local and regional, in that building and that's why we kinda have to open up our arms and say 'who wants to partner with the taxpayers of Lucas County?' hopefully to build the next newest hotel in downtown Toledo in 35 years," Gerken said.

The commissioners had approved demolition of the hotel, but have since halted the demo. 

Gerken says this could be a $6 million head start on the construction of a new hotel.

