Newest addition in Perrysburg School District gets a name

Tom Hosler is excited to open the doors to students for the 2017 - 2018 school year. (Source: WTOL)

Crews are ready to break ground for the new school on Roachton and Hull Prairie Roads. (Source: WTOL)

A group of people consisting of students, parents, staff and historians came together to come up with the name for a new school in the Perrysburg School District.

The group decided to name the school after the road it sits on, Hull Prairie Road.

Set on this road and Roachton Road and designated for the district's fifth and sixth graders, the building is set to open in August 2017.

"We're really excited about being able to have students enter the building and really showcase this wonderful space," said Superintendent Tom Hosler.

Now that the school is no longer nameless, the project can move forward. Crews will break ground later this week.

Hull Prairie Intermediate follows suit of other schools named for the roads they stand upon like Fort Meigs Elementary on Fort Meigs Road, also in Perrysburg.

