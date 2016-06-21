Advance staffing solutions host cookout, open interviews

Employees enjoyed a nice lunch Tuesday, courtesy of Advance Staffing Solutions. The summer kick-off cookout is part of an employee appreciation event.

There was even a chance for people to stop by for open interviews.

Right now in our area, there are entry level production openings, skilled programming and engineer positions available.

“There is a big need right now. The companies are very busy right now, they are also back-filling for vacations themselves, so typically we see and uptick in job loaders this time of year,” said Stacy Bigelow, CSP President.

For more information on any openings, check out advance staffing solutions’ website.

