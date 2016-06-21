Motorcyclist dead after 5-vehicle crash on I-75

A motorcyclist is dead after a five-vehicle crash on I-75 Tuesday.

The crash closed southbound lanes of the road between Lagrange and I-475 for about four hours, causing Toledo police to operate under Phase 2.

Police say 57-year-old Ricky Thompson was heading south on the interstate, when the vehicle in front of him slowed with traffic. While hitting his brakes, Thompson lost control of his bike, hit the vehicle's bumper and slide into the inside lane.

Three other cars were behind Thompson and ended up crashing. One of the vehicles hit him while he was still on the ground.

Medics pronounced Thompson dead at the scene.

