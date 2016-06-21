Biologist: Zika risk low in Toledo right now

As the temperature rises, so do people's concerns about Zika.

At the Toledo Sanitary District, they're not getting more phone calls to go out and spray, but they are getting more phone calls with people concerned about the risk of Zika in this area.

Biologist Paul Bauman says along with phone calls, people stop them when they're out spraying to ask questions about the disease.

If you're worried, Bauman says feel free to call the crews at the sanitary district, who can answer questions about mosquitoes and their control plan. The office number is 419-726-7891.

Bauman says they are spending more time looking for mosquitoes that can carry Zika, but haven't found any yet.

"As of right now, there are only two species of mosquito that we're concerned with in the United States," said Bauman. "Only one of those might be in Ohio already on a regular basis, and we haven't found them yet in Lucas County. So, right now, as long as people are aware of that, that right now the risk really isn't there in terms of local mosquito and transmission."

Bauman says if you have concerns about Zika, check your own backyard for containers that hold water like birdbaths, or pools, rain barrels, or tires. He says get rid of that water because that's where mosquitoes breed.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.