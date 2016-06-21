Lucas County Commissioners consider ballot levies

Four Toledo staples are looking for your tax dollars to keep up and running.

Ballot levies are being considered by Lucas County Commissioners, who were told by a citizens review committee Tuesday that all four are necessary.

"There's not new issues coming to them, these are all agencies and operations that they're familiar with," said Commissioner Pete Gerken. "And

they've made their case to the review committee that they're good operations, they have a plan."

Lucas County 911, Lucas County Children Services, the Toledo Zoo, and the Imagination Station are all looking for taxpayer dollars to continue operation. If approved by county commissioners, the levies would then go on the November ballot for people to vote on.

Lucas County 911 is looking for the renewal of a .70 mill levy. The Imagination State is looking for a renewal of .17 mill levy. The Toledo Zoo is looking for the renewal of a mill levy of .75, down from .85.

Lucas County Children's Services is looking to renew an existing levy, and increase it by .40, bringing the levy up to 1.8 mills.

"Their resources are being utilized to the max," said Tom Susor, chair of the Lucas County Citizens Tax Levy Review Committee.

Susor says the group is recommending commissioners approve all levy requests, including the increase for Children Services, which he says needs the money to deal with the heroin epidemic.

"We always talk about the victims of drug overdose, but the true victims are the children," said Susor.

Lucas County commissioners are expected to vote on the levies next Tuesday.

