City responds to Perrysburg resident's Facebook Live about sewage overflow in Maumee River

You may have seen a video floating around social media lately - a Perrysburg resident describing what's being called a disgusting scene from the Maumee River near Riverside Park, with raw sewage flowing into the river.

In part of the river Jennifer Lynn says, "You can see the smoke from the hot poopy water coming out of the sewer discharge. Oh God, I can hardly breathe."

The Facebook Live video that has received more than 6,800 views since the end of May calls into question whether raw sewage is consistently flowing into the Maumee River from a discharge site in Riverside Park.

"You can smell a dead fish smell and it's not real pleasant, particularly those of us who live in the area. It's disgusting," says Deborah Born, a long-time Perrysburg resident.

She wants the city to do more to stop raw sewage from flowing into the Maumee River.

"We don't want to go the way of Flint Michigan or the way Toledo went. We need to clean it up," says Born.

Born and other residents believe the overflows are happening consistently from the overflow site in Riverside Park, but the city says that's not the case and in fact, the last one was in December of 2015.

Alice Godsey is Perrysburg's Public Utilities Director. She too has seen the Facebook video.

"There was no overflow to the river during that Facebook video," says Godsey.

Godsey says the city averages between four and six overflows a year during heavy rain events. She says the city has been working on moving from a combined sewer, to a separation of storm and sanitation sewers since the early 90's.

"Then the final section would be bid at the end of this year to finish up by about mid-2017," says Godsey.

That means, when there's a major rain event, rain water will only overflow into the river.

Born says, it's not enough and the city needs to move faster.

"I would like the city to work with the federal EPA and clean it up," says Born, "It's affecting us in the area, it's poisoning our water."

Born believes the city is more concerned with developing Riverside Park, rather than reducing sewer overflows. The city tells WTOL 11 an improvement project for the park is set to get underway on July 7. Here are some of the details:

Sloped walkway, running west to east across the park and down the hillside. Expanded upper plaza area with sidewalks extending from Front Street out to the edge/railing. This plaza at its highest point will be about 18’ tall compared to the sloped walkway below it. Staircase from the top of the hill to the bottom lower plaza. Modified hillside to include a slope to allow limited hillside seating area. Lower plaza area complete with pavers. Enlarged landscape areas throughout. Lighted, stainless steel cable railings. Retailing walls constructed of modular blocks by Redi-Rock®.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.