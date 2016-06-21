Does Ticketmaster owe you free tickets? Find out here - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Does Ticketmaster owe you free tickets? Find out here

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Looking to score some free tickets? You might be in luck!

Ticketmaster settled a $400 million class action lawsuit over their "deceptive" and "excessive" fees and now they're paying it out with vouchers for free tickets and discount codes.

If you bought a ticket between Oct. 21, 1999 and Feb. 27, 2013, you should receive at least one code redeemable for two General Admission tickets to one of the designated concert events at Live Nation owned or operated venues.

You can find the vouchers here, or by logging into your Ticketmaster account and clicking on “Active Vouchers” under “Your Account.”

The company issued a list of those events and venues on Tuesday after facing a barrage of inquiries from customers seeking their refunds, Ticketmaster said on Twitter Sunday that it could not say when the list will be available. 

See list of concerts and venues

The first available concert in Ohio is on June 25 in Cuyahoga Falls. "Rascal Flatts - Rhythm & Roots Tour" will be performed at the Blossom Music Center. "One Hell of a Night with Joe Walsh & Bad Company" on June 26. "Disturbed and Breaking Benjamin with Alter Bridge & Saint Asonia" will present there July 13. And two days later, Keith Urban's 2016 ripCORD World Tour will featured. 

Later in the summer the Ohio venue will have "G-Eazy & Logic- The Endless Summer Tour" will play July 27 at Blossom Music Center followed by "Blink 182" on Aug. 9. 

