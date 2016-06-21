BBB: Watch out for tech support scams

Phone calls from Microsoft and Tech Support claiming that they are monitoring your computer and it has a virus they can fix, are popping back up again.

This scam fools consumers out of millions of dollars every year.

Dick Eppstein from the Better Business Bureau talks with WTOL anchors about ways to avoid being swindled out of your money.

