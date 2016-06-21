First Alert Weather Day explained - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

First Alert Weather Day explained

The WTOL First Alert Weather Team will issue “First Alert Days” when we expect disruptive or inconvenient weather. A First Alert Day may be issued for any of the following conditions: extreme heat or cold, strong winds, heavy rain or snow, ice accumulation, dense fog, risk of severe storms and tornadoes.

During the summer season First Alert Days will be issued more commonly for the risk of thunderstorms, extreme heat, fog or flooding.

During the winter weather season the threshold will be considerably lower for what constitutes disruptive or inconvenient weather. Cold, wind, snow, ice can all be factors that make the weather unpleasant or inconvenient for travel. For this reason we expect more First Alert Days to be issued during the cold weather season.

As always you can stop on top of the weather by downloading our First Alert Weather app here.

