Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson- June 5, 2016

This week on Leading Edge, Jeff Sailor, Executive Director of the Toledo Zoo sits down to discuss the Zoo's procedures in relation to the incident that happened at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Then, Pastor Tony Scott, talks about the statistics that say Christians face the same divorce rate as the rest of the world.

Plus, Dave Schlaudecker talks about the next selection of the top 20 people under the age of 40, doing great things in Toledo.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.