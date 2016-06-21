BGSU police newly certified by the state of Ohio

The Bowling Green State University police department is now certified by the state, meaning they have adopted and implemented standards recommended to them.

This is all a part of an initiative to improve the relationship between the police and community.

BGSU police are one of the first departments in the state of Ohio to receive the certification.

“If a department adheres to these standards, and achieves the certification, the community can be reasonably assured that they're following best practices in this area,” said Police Chief Monica Moll.

Oregon Police Chief Mike Navarre sits on the board for the Collaborative, and tells WTOL that the Governor established the task force in 2014.

“2014 was a very difficult year for law enforcement in our country, we had a lot going on, Ferguson, Missouri, and Staten Island, New York. We had two very high profile incidents happen here in the state of Ohio, Cleveland Ohio, involving Tamir Rice, and then there was a shooting in Beaver Creek, at a Walmart,” said Navarre.

Police departments have until March of 2017 to achieve the certification. And while it is voluntary, both Chief Navarre and Chief Moll say that it's beneficial to do it.

“It's a demonstration to residents and the constituents that they serve, that they care about policy, they care about training, and that they're committed to having their officers adhere to policy, to know the policy, to train in the policy, and also to test in the policy,” said Navarre.

Chief Moll says this is just one other standard that could be checked across all policies.

