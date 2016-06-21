Hillary Clinton blasts Donald Trump during speech in Columbus

Ohio is once again the focus of the Presidential race, which is building into an even more bitter campaign. And Hillary Clinton gave a major policy speech on the economy, during her speech in Columbus Tuesday.

WTOL 11's Tim Miller was at the event. He says Clinton took the gloves off in her 45 minute speech at the Ft. Hayes Vocational School, going after Donald Trump on the failures of his hotels, casinos and even the products he sells.

For the second time in eight days, crowds welcome Clinton to the stage at an Ohio rally. She focused on the economy and what she thinks Donald Trump will do to it if he's elected.

Clinton said Trump's economic policies would be disastrous and that Democrats, Republicans and economists agree. She said it would lead to another recession, millions of job losses, and an explosion of debt.

Clinton also blasted Trump for refusing to release his own tax returns, even suggesting he hasn't paid all the taxes on his fortune. And just like she did with his national security proposals, she went after his economic plans.

"Well it turns out he's dangerous there too. Just like he shouldn't have his finger on the button, he shouldn't have his hands on our economy,"

Clinton said to wild cheers.

She also criticized the products Trump sells that are not made in America. She said, "Furniture in Turkey. Trump picture frames in India. Trump bar ware in Slovenia. I could go on and on but you get the idea. And I'd love for him to explain how all that fits with his talk about America first."

Clinton supporter Miriam Siegfried of Columbus attended the rally and said afterward, "I think she needs to show that contrast so that the American people can see the difference between what she would do for the American economy versus what Trump would do for the American economy."

Clinton ended the speech by asking the crowd to imagine Trump sitting in the Oval Office, someone who is thick skinned and quick to anger.

Donald Trump unleashed a response on Twitter after the speech. He asked how Hillary Clinton can run the economy when she can't even send emails without putting the entire country at risk. He also said she increased the trade deficit with China by 40 percent as Secretary of State.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.