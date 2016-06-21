Driver bails after rollover crash in Oregon

Oregon police officers spent the early morning hours looking for a driver who bailed after a rollover crash.

Police were called to Otter Creek near Corduroy shortly after 2 a.m.

Witnesses say the car was traveling on Otter Creek, lost control and flipped four times. Debris from the car was found scattered throughout the area.

Three people were seen getting out of the car. They were picked up by a black SUV before police arrived.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.