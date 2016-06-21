Police: Man injured in hit and run found lying in road

Police believe a man found lying in a north Toledo road was hit by a car.

The man was found next to a trash can in the 2300 block of Elm near Palmer Street shortly after 3 a.m.

Police say the man has head injuries but was talking when he was taken to a hospital.

Officers say it appears the man was hit and run over. The driver took off.

Elm Street was blocked off for a short time while investigated searched the scene.

