Fire that burned multiple homes in central Toledo ruled arson

Investigators say an overnight fire that blazed through three central Toledo homes early Tuesday morning was intentionally set.

It all started in a vacant home on Wall Street near the Central and Detroit intersection.

The fire department received a call from neighbors at approximately 3:45 a.m. that a vacant house was covered in flames which caused the two neighboring homes to catch fire as well. Fire crews arrived on the scene shortly after.

The vacant home that initially caught fire ended up burning to the ground.

Two out of the three homes were vacant, but one had a five-person family living inside. There were no reported injuries.

In total, the fire caused nearly $100,000 worth of damage to the homes.



According to the Red Cross on the scene that provides disaster relief services, the family is staying at a relative’s house since their home was heavily damaged in the fire.

The fire is being investigated as arson.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.