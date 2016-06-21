Father arrested, charged with assault at kids soccer tournament - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Father arrested, charged with assault at kids soccer tournament

James Crothers (Source: Toledo Municipal Court) James Crothers (Source: Toledo Municipal Court)
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

Sylvania Township police arrested a father accused of putting a coach in a choke hold.

The incident happened over the Memorial Day weekend at Pacesetter Park in Sylvania during a kids soccer tournament.

According to police reports, James Crothers became angry because his son did not get enough playing time in the game. 

Witnesses told police that Crothers got up and walked down onto the field and got into a verbal altercation with the head coach. They said it escalated into Crothers putting the head coach into a choke hold.

Crothers has been charged with one count of assault. He was released from jail Monday night.

Crothers is the father of a Sylvania school student with disabilities who was bullied earlier this year and forced to eat a push pop that had been dunked in a urinal. Some parents have said that Crothers’ actions go against his family’s efforts to put an end to bullying.

He’ll be arraigned in Sylvania Municipal Court. A court date has not yet been set.

