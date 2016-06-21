Woman arrested in connection to Maumee Bay State Park homicide

Toledo police arrested a Toledo woman for obstructing justice in connection with the homicide of a man at Maumee Bay State Park in Oregon earlier this month.

Jessica Cobian was arrested Monday and booked in the Lucas County Jail where she remained Tuesday morning.

Police say she lied to conceal her boyfriend’s alleged involvement in the stabbing death of Karl Avery.

Avery died following a fight at Maumee Bay State Park on June 11 where three people were stabbed just before a fireworks show.

Cobian was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Toledo Municipal Court on the obstruction charge.

