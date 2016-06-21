Brothers arrested for murder in Maumee Bay State Park stabbing death

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men late Monday for a homicide that happened earlier this month in Jerusalem Township.

Elijah Clark, 18, and Maurice Clark, 22, are both locked up in the Lucas County Jail on a $1 million bond. They are charged with one count of murder and two counts of felonious assault.

Police say the charges stem from the deadly stabbing during a fireworks display at Maumee Bay State Park. Karl Avery was killed and Leon Oldham and Jacob Lickert were injured in the stabbing.

They say this incident was the result of an argument and that the suspects and victims didn't even know each other.

"They took the wrong guy and they are going to have to pay 100% to the fullest extend of the law," said Charles Avery, father of 24-year-old Karl Avery.

Both men charged will face a judge during a video arraignment from Lucas County Jail Tuesday morning.

Jessica Cobian, 19, was also arrested in connection to the crime. Police say she lied to cover up her boyfriend's involvement in the stabbing. She's been charged with obstructing justice.

"The public helped quite a bit after the information was released. we had multiple tips that tracked down to the individuals that committed this," said Lieutenant Dave Carter.

WTOL has learned that one of the suspects has a violent past. The eldest Clark Brother was responsible for shooting a man and just was released from prison for that crime.

Charles Avery, father of 24-year-old Karl Avery who was fatally stabbed, says he had to be in the court room Tuesday, to make sure justice was served for his son.

"I just want justice for my son. They were smug so smug and showed no remorse," said Avery. "Look what they did to us. They tore us apart."

Elijah and Maurice Clark are scheduled to be back in court in Oregon next week. More then likely the case will be handed over to the Lucas County Grand Jury, and the brothers will face a judge there next.

