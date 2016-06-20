Legislation on table for 'lead-safe' rental homes; Poisoning surpasses state average

Toledo leaders say lead poisoning rates for kids in the city are higher than the state average with older homes to blame.

Toledo City Council is considering an ordinance that would require all rental single-family homes and duplexes to become certified as lead safe.



"Do we want to continue poisoning children?" asked Attorney Bob Cole.

Cole helped write the new rules before City Council. He says the ordinance would require residential rental single-family homes and duplexes to get lead tested. A failure in any of three lead categories would mean landlords would need to take action and either repaint, provide ground cover and/or scrub surfaces.

"And you have another inspection, you pass the inspection, you're given a report that your house is lead safe," said Cole. "And then you can complete the registration process."

Non-compliance results in fines of $50 a day with a cap of $10,000.

Homes built before 1978 are suspected to have lead paint within them. But, some landlords in Toledo contend that this does not mean there is a lead hazard.

Anna Mills, who has been a landlord for decades, believes there are properties that contain lead hazards and should be looked at, but does not agree that she should pay for tests in a house, she says, does not have a hazard.

Standing inside one of her rental properties, WTOL asked if the particular home had any lead hazards.

"None that we can see, obviously. I mean we keep them painted. We like to use the marble sills, we like to use the vinyl windows. We have floating floor covers, you know, we have steam cleaners that come in and do in between each tenant. So there's a lot of things we do, or we wouldn't be able to rent it again."

Mills also said tenants sign leases when they rent and can identify and report potential lead problems for the city to investigate.

Meanwhile, the legislation that would require landlords to pass inspections for certification is scheduled for Monday, June 27 at One Government Center in downtown Toledo.

