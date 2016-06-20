Summer meals for children provided by Washington Local School District

The Washington Local School District began providing summer meals for children on the first day of summer, June 20.

The district will give out lunches at four different locations throughout the season.

Those locations are at Raintree Village, Brooke Park, Whitmer Stadium, and Wernert Elementary.

Times may vary.

"What we're trying to do is get out to the community and bring food to the kids cause a lot of times in the summertime, the kids can't get the nutritious meals that they do so often through the school year," says nutritionist Deb Warren.

The district says watch for the blue Washington Local van and "Kids Eat Here Free" signs.

The program runs through Aug. 12.

