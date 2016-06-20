Dispatcher credited for getting police to scene of standoff with - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Dispatcher credited for getting police to scene of standoff within seconds

By WTOL Staff
Reporting by Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
Paul Jones (Source: WTOL) Paul Jones (Source: WTOL)
OREGON, OH (WTOL) -

A man was taken into police custody after a potentially deadly situation in Oregon Friday. The entire scene unfolded on WTOL 11 Your Morning.

Police say 40-year-old Lewis Buchwalter of Curtice, Ohio, broke into The Pharmacy Counter on Navarre and pointed what looked like a gun at officers, who then fired into the store, hitting Buchwalter. Twenty minutes later, he then ran out with a metal stick and police used a stun gun to subdue him. 

On Monday, WTOL 11 spoke to the dispatcher who is now being commended for informing officers of the break-in quickly. 

Man in custody following standoff that unfolded on live television

Paul Jones has been a dispatcher in Oregon for three years, and dreams of one day being a police officer himself.

He says he was just doing his job when the call came in last Friday. But others say their thankful he was working that morning. 

"It was perfect, he did exactly what he was suppose to do and did a very good job," said Jan Siwa. 

When the call came in Jones immediately took action and sent an officer who was across the street at the time. Within seconds police were there. 

"He got the information out right away. So, we literally responded while this was in progress," Oregon Police Chief Mike Navarre. 

But Jones isn't taking any credit for his role. He says it was a team effort. 

"It helped us apprehend him. Who knows what he would have done after that," said Jones. 

As for the suspect, Curtis Buckwalter, he was taken to the hospital for his injuries. Charges against him are still pending. 

