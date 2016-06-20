Congressman Latta resists calls for new gun control laws - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Congressman Latta resists calls for new gun control laws

Reporting by Tim Miller, Reporter
Connect
Congressman Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) is resisting calls by many in Congress for new gun control laws. (Source: WTOL) Congressman Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) is resisting calls by many in Congress for new gun control laws. (Source: WTOL)
PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) -

A local Congressman says the most important thing to do in the wake of the Orlando shooting is to find out who poses similar threats.

But, this doesn't necessarily mean taking on the issue of gun control.

Congressman Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) is resisting calls by many in Congress for new gun control laws.

At a Wood County event Monday, he said he doesn't expect any votes in the near future.

Latta stopped by Fort Meigs YMCA in Perrysburg, Ohio to try out AT&T's distracted driving simulator. During that visit he said he's been a part of an FBI hearing on the Orlando terror attack.

He predicted the House Oversight Committee will hold hearings on what happened, how it happened, and if we need to change the procedure for watching terrorists like Omar Mateen. But the Congressman isn't changing his mind on gun control and past votes on preventing new measures.

"When you look at all of our rights, if it's the Second Amendment or First Amendment, I don't want our rights being taken away from us because of terrorists factions out there. So we've got to find out, how do we stop these people from doing what they're doing," he said.

On the topic of stopping people on the no-fly lists from buying guns, Latta said some members of Congress are even on the lists and can have trouble getting off of them.

"If all of a sudden the government can come in and say to you, 'You don't do x y and z' and you say 'Well, I shouldn't be on there,' then it's all of a sudden, it's all on you."

While the Senate may vote on gun control, Latta told us it's too close to Presidential conventions for the House to act.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

  • Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:27:42 GMT
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly