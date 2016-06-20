Congressman Latta resists calls for new gun control laws

Congressman Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) is resisting calls by many in Congress for new gun control laws. (Source: WTOL)

A local Congressman says the most important thing to do in the wake of the Orlando shooting is to find out who poses similar threats.

But, this doesn't necessarily mean taking on the issue of gun control.

Congressman Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) is resisting calls by many in Congress for new gun control laws.

At a Wood County event Monday, he said he doesn't expect any votes in the near future.

Latta stopped by Fort Meigs YMCA in Perrysburg, Ohio to try out AT&T's distracted driving simulator. During that visit he said he's been a part of an FBI hearing on the Orlando terror attack.

He predicted the House Oversight Committee will hold hearings on what happened, how it happened, and if we need to change the procedure for watching terrorists like Omar Mateen. But the Congressman isn't changing his mind on gun control and past votes on preventing new measures.

"When you look at all of our rights, if it's the Second Amendment or First Amendment, I don't want our rights being taken away from us because of terrorists factions out there. So we've got to find out, how do we stop these people from doing what they're doing," he said.

On the topic of stopping people on the no-fly lists from buying guns, Latta said some members of Congress are even on the lists and can have trouble getting off of them.

"If all of a sudden the government can come in and say to you, 'You don't do x y and z' and you say 'Well, I shouldn't be on there,' then it's all of a sudden, it's all on you."

While the Senate may vote on gun control, Latta told us it's too close to Presidential conventions for the House to act.

