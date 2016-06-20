Call 11 For Action gets answers for neighbors on Page and Sherman Sts.

Click here to e-mail the Call 11 for Action office with your consumer complaint.

I want to fill out an official complaint

Call 11 for Action at 419-255-2255 if you are the victim of a consumer scam, fraud, or rip off.

Are you interested in helping others with their consumer problems? Call 11 for Action can use your help.

We have seen worse properties in the city, but we didn't want to ignore our neighbors pleas for help.

At the corner of Page and Sherman Streets in Toledo a source of constant frustration grows.

Waist-height grass and weeds surround the property, but that's not all.

Marcelina Varner says there's also trash being dumped on there and mice running around. Her best case scenario would be to see the place at 1416 Page demolished but she'll take cleaning it up, if someone would just get there.

Neighbors claim their calls to the city have gone unanswered, so WTOL placed a call.

"It's going to be a mess if the city don't clean it because it's ridiculous - just like living in a dump. It's frustration because around here, all everybody is taxpayers, you know, so why hasn't the city cleaned this property?" Varner asked. "This property has been empty for almost 6 years that I know."

Call 11 For Action got a hold of the city's Department of Neighborhoods.

They told us a building inspector had just been there and issued a work order for their Beautification Action Team who will cut the grass, weeds and remove any debris by the end of the week.

We're also told the house would be boarded up so no one could enter.

The Director, Tom Kroma, informed us the home was not on the demolition list however, the owner could be cited to appear in court to answer to the property's condition.

