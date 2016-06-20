Call 11 For Action gets answers for neighbors on Page and Sherma - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Call 11 For Action gets answers for neighbors on Page and Sherman Sts.

Reporting by Tim Miller, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

We have seen worse properties in the city, but we didn't want to ignore our neighbors pleas for help.

At the corner of Page and Sherman Streets in Toledo a source of constant frustration grows.

Waist-height grass and weeds surround the property, but that's not all.

Marcelina Varner says there's also trash being dumped on there and mice running around. Her best case scenario would be to see the place at 1416 Page demolished but she'll take cleaning it up, if someone would just get there.

Neighbors claim their calls to the city have gone unanswered, so WTOL placed a call.

"It's going to be a mess if the city don't clean it because it's ridiculous - just like living in a dump. It's frustration because around here, all everybody is taxpayers, you know, so why hasn't the city cleaned this property?" Varner asked. "This property has been empty for almost 6 years that I know."

Call 11 For Action got a hold of the city's Department of Neighborhoods.

They told us a building inspector had just been there and issued a work order for their Beautification Action Team who will cut the grass, weeds and remove any debris by the end of the week.

We're also told the house would be boarded up so no one could enter.

The Director, Tom Kroma, informed us the home was not on the demolition list however, the owner could be cited to appear in court to answer to the property's condition.

If you would like to contact Call 11 For Action for a problem you are having, you can reach the team at 419-255-2255.

