Fans rush to sporting goods store after Cleveland takes championship

Cleveland fans in Toledo are hitting the local sporting goods stores to get their hands on Cavs gear after the Cleveland team beat the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 Championship Sunday night.

Dick's Sporting Goods on Monroe Street was packed with people on Monday, their enthusiasm carrying over from the night before.

"It's the greatest moment in Ohio history," said Daniel Alvarez, Cleveland Cavaliers fan. "I bought the championship shirt in yellow."

Not only were Toledo fans in the area, but a family from Cleveland were also in the store.

"There's no more shirts in Cleveland so we figured we'd be better off stopping here," said Heath Greulich, who had his son, daughter and wife in tow. "The City of Cleveland has waited a long time for this. We've been close so many times and it's finally there...We're gonna celebrate Cleveland-style."

Son, Michael had shirt in hand while he spoke.

"I'm really excited. I'm happy to see them finally win a championship. It's only been 11 years, but they've waited longer," the 11-year-old said indicating toward his parents.

"I'm gonna get a shirt, a hat and maybe another shirt."

Sister Fiona explained they had driven from Chicago and rearranged their vacation to get home for Wednesday's parade.

"We just drove down from Chicago today. I really like it and I really want them to win another one next year."

Fiona was sporting a Cavs shirt while she shopped with her family.

"I'm just buying a shirt...I hope, a hat."

Wednesday's parade will also be seeing some fans from Toledo.

Alvarez says, "It's gonna be like nothing I've ever seen before."

