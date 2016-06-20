Distracted driving simulator shows what can happen if you don't put down your phone

A distracted driving simulator is showing what can happen if you don't put down your phone.

On Monday, AT&T brought its distracted driving simulator to the Fort Meigs YMCA in Perrysburg as part of the "It Can Wait" campaign.

Congressman Bob Latta was just one of the guests there to try it out.

The simulator shows how a smartphone can take your eyes off the road and put pedestrians, kids, and other drivers in danger. It ends with a car hitting you from the side, causing a violent crash that sends you to the hospital in a helicopter.

"No text, no post, no selfie, no chat, no email is worth your life. So, if we can get more people to go through the simulator and experience what those dangers are in a safe environment, our hope is that when they go out onto the streets, they will make some smarter decisions," said Chris Wyche, AT&T.

