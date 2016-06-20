Tips on avoiding heat stroke

Dr. Ken Martis, ER Medical Director at Mercy Health St. Charles says water is key on hot days.

This hot and humid weather can be downright dangerous. With temperatures well into the 90s, folks in northwest Ohio are doing what they can to stay cool.

Cassie Eli and her dad braved the heat with a bite to eat at O-Deer Diner & Ice Cream, one of their favorite Perrysburg spots. Eli said dessert is definitely in their future.

"We're actually gonna get the ice cream last to cool us down after the hot dogs, and of course, plenty of water," she said.

She and her dad are seated at an outdoor table in the shade.

Dr. Wesley Martus, ER Medical Director at Mercy Health St. Charles would approve of their decisions to drink lots of water and stay in a shaded area on hot days like Monday.

Martus added that wardrobe is also important.

"The best thing would be loose-fitting, light-colored clothing. Wide-brimmed hat. Stay hydrated...eat plenty of fruits and vegetables. That will replace your salts," he said.

Dr. Martus also said stay in cool, shady and breezy areas and also keep a close eye on the elderly and children because they can become dehydrated very quickly.

"If you feel light-headed, dizzy, like you're going to pass out, you should get medical attention," he said.

Also, watch out for anyone spiking a fever or becoming confused.

If either of these happen to you or a family member, skip the ice cream and head to the hospital.

