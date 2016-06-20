Teen survives rollover crash in Bryan, OH

Bryan police reported a crash involving a single vehicle on Monday.

The crash happened around noon on County Road D east of County Road 17 in Pulaski Township.

The teenager was driving a 2004 Volkswagen Beetle eastbound on County Road D when she went off the north side of the road. She then over-corrected the car into a bean field where her car rolled twice and she was ejected.

Officers say she was not wearing a seat belt.

The 17-year-old was taken to the Bryan Hospital.

She was cited on two counts: failure to control and for not wearing a seat belt as a driver.

