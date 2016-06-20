Injury crash, commercial fire closes NB I-75 north of Cygnet Rd for short time Monday

Ohio State Highway Patrol is now investigating the injury crash that closed NB I-75, just north of Cygnet Road for a short time Monday.

It happened at mile marker 172 Monday around 1:15 p.m. OSHP says the driver of the truck, 32-year-old Eric Komlosky of Indiana, Pennsylvania, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a concrete barrier. The impact caused a steel coil he was hauling to come loose and rest in the southbound lanes of I-75. The truck then caught fire, and quickly became fully engulfed in flames. Komlosky was able to get out and was transported to Wood County hospital for minor injuries.

Northbound I-75 was closed for about two hours as crews cleared the scene. One lane of Southbound I-75 was also closed. All lanes have since reopened.

The Ohio Department of Transportation, North Baltimore EMS and Fire, and Wright’s towing all assisted at the scene.

OSHP says alcohol was not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

