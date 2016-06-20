Mother pleads guilty to death of six-month-old son, sentenced to life in prison

A mother accused of killing her own baby will now serve a life sentence after accepting a plea deal and admitting her guilt Monday.

Ariana Cannon was facing charges of aggravated murder, murder and child endangerment in the death of her six-month-old son, Carsyn.

Monday morning’s plea deal meant the charges against her would be reduced to a single murder charge.

According to court documents, baby Carsyn was taken to a hospital in August by his mother with a skull fracture and a fractured leg. Investigators say the injuries were not the result of an accident. The Toledo Police Department arrested Cannon the next day for the crime.

In court Monday, the prosecutor read the autopsy report stating that Carsyn had died of a skull fractured, more than likely from a slam to the head on a hard flat surface.

The honorable Gene Zmuda sentenced Cannon on the spot to life in prison with the chance of parole after 15 years. Speaking directly to Cannon, he questioned how a mother could do this to her child, telling her this was a horrible loss and a tragic death.

"Even though she was not essentially taking responsibility for it, didn't take the blame, we are comfortable justice was served because she is exposed to a life sentence. So, even though she has parole eligibility, there is no guarantee She will actually be released from prison," said Prosecuting Attorney Frank Spryszak. "We have a woman who had mental health issues that was not able to handle motherhood well, and she wasn't being medicated because she was pregnant again, and rather then take the appropriate steps to find a safe haven for her child, she ends up killing him."

Cannon's mother and grandfather were also in the courtroom Monday. They declined an interview, saying this is a devastating time for them and asked for privacy.

Cannon’s most recent pregnancy is one of several factors that has pushed off the trial.

