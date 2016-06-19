Weekend Warriors: 72-year-old Sylvania man trains for 8th Ironma - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Weekend Warriors: 72-year-old Sylvania man trains for 8th Ironman Triathlon

By Jordan Strack, Sports
Connect
Jim Donaldson (Source: WTOL) Jim Donaldson (Source: WTOL)
SYLVANIA, OH (WTOL) -

At any age an Ironman competition is a grueling, brutal test of wills. But imagine swimming, biking, and running your way to the finish line at the age of 72!  

Sylvania's Jim Donaldson has been participating in triathlons since 1981. He estimates he's been in over 300 of them. He's also done almost a hundred half Ironmans and is now prepping for his 8th full Ironman. 

"It's just my competitive nature," said Donaldson. "Also, the thrill of being physically fit and healthy at 72 years old. I just want to go on as long as I'm physically able." 

Donaldson will be heading to Hawaii for his next journey. An ironman competition begins with a two and a half mile swim, followed by a 112-mile bike ride, followed by a 26.2 mile run. It's a feat that would cripple a normal person. But Jim Donaldson keeps coming back for more. 

"I never dreamed at 72 years old, 35 or 36 years later, I'd be still doing this or still enjoying this and still wanting to go back and do an ironman," said Donaldson. 

As you might imagine, the training is year-round. Donaldson is in an endless cycle to make sure he completes the incredible race. 

"I train pretty much all year round," said Donaldson. "I keep in top physical shape and we just ramp it up from here to October with longer bike rides, longer runs, and longer swims. It will be a little longer with each of the 3 disciplines." 

Donaldson hopes his story will inspire others to stay physically fit and join the sport as well. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

  • Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Metroparks Toledo to plant thousands of trees

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:27:42 GMT
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)
    (Source: Toledo Metroparks)(Source: Toledo Metroparks)

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>

    "It's very exciting news," Scott Carpenter with Metroparks Toledo said. "These are little bitty trees but we will see them as they grow up and reforest some of the newer land that Metroparks has acquired."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly