Holland Strawberry Festival wraps up

A sweet, summertime tradition wrapped up Sunday.

The Holland Strawberry Festival has been around for decades.

Thousands come to the five day event to enjoy strawberry shortcake, milk shakes, cones, fruit cups and cheesecake.

There's also live music and carnival rides.

This is a fundraiser sponsored by the Holland Strawberry Homecoming Committee. Money goes for a number of good causes.

"Food at Thanksgiving to families in the area, presents during Christmas. It goes for scholarships," said Sue Nowowiejski, Holland Strawberry Festival.

She says hundreds of pounds of strawberries were served up this year.

