Father's Day in Toledo

By Dick Berry, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

You'll always find a family grillin' and chillin' every Father's Day at Walbridge Park. 

They come to share a laugh, reminisce and show off new members of their clan. 

Many vividly remember the influence their dads had on their lives. 

"My dad was very old school. He taught me how to respect people, be obedient. Taught me a lot about life," said William Harris. 

"To be a man and take care of your responsibilities," said Bobby Wilson.  

So, what would it be like to become a father on Father's Day? 

Luis Moctezuma found out early Sunday morning at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center. He and his longtime girlfriend Christian Cobian became the proud parents of Gianna. 

"It's a blessing. It was a big surprise. Wow. So, can't get nothing better than that," said Luis. 

Something else you need to know about Luis and Christian. This was their fourth daughter. 

"He's a great father. He loves his girls. He's amazing," said Christian.

"He's awesome and a great father," said Luis's daughter Ilianah.  

Luis has some advice to other dads on this special day. 

"Definitely just love your child. Got to look out for the safety of your child. Just love them," said Luis.  

And that love is being spread Sunday from Walbridge Park to the maternity ward at St. V's. 

