Crews respond to fire at Olive Garden in south Toledo

Fire crews responded to a fire at the Olive Garden on Reynolds and Glendale in south Toledo Sunday.

WTOL 11 is told the fire, which is now out, was on the exterior of the building.

Firefighters are peeling back the corner of the building to make sure it does not reignite.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

