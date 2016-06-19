Kids get taste of aviation at plane fun festival - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Kids get taste of aviation at plane fun festival

By Sara Shouhayib, Reporter
Dozens of planes soared through the skies of northwest Ohio for the 21st annual “Plane Fun Festival” Sunday.

The two-day festival that falls on Father’s Day weekend every year focused on educating kids about aviation and celebrating fatherhood. 

Jeff Hamons, the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 538 President at the Toledo Executive Airport said it’s a family-friendly day that allows kids to get their first taste of aviation through the Young Eagles Program

“We want to give kids that experience, to get them out in a small plane with one of our very capable, experience pilots who donate their airplane and their time to give a kid a flight for free,” Hamons said. “We’ve had kids who have come out to the Young Eagles Program who later go on to be great aviators."

People of all ages attended, but kids age 8 through 17 got to ride the planes for free. 

Jessie Lake and her three siblings rode in a six-passenger plane for their first time during the festival. 

“It was really fun," said Lake. "It was a lot less scary than I thought it was going to be, because I was very nervous."

The EAA is accepting new members and all skill levels are free to join.

Learn more about EAA and its local 582 chapter

