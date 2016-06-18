New garden exhibit opens at Toledo Museum of Art

A new exhibit opened Saturday at the Toledo Museum of Art. And this one will continue to grow… and smell.

The Rita B. Kern Garden is framed by boxwoods, blue spruce, flowers and herbs.

In addition, a chef's garden will provide fresh greens and herbs for the Museum Cafe.

The centerpiece of the garden is a fountain surrounded by benches.

"I think it's beautiful, and it will be a place where people from all over the Toledo area are going to come to enjoy the outdoors and the rest of the museum campus,” said Carol Bintz, Toledo Museum of Art.

The garden is in the back of the museum near Parking Lot One.

