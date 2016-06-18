Dragon boats race down Maumee River

The Maumee River in Downtown Toledo turned into a watery race course Saturday.

The Dragon Boat Races returned for the fifteenth year.

Thirty-two teams with 800 paddlers raced up and down a 500-meter course along the river.

Each team participated in three races that benefit the Partners in Education.

The group recruits volunteers to tutor and mentor students who need help with homework.

“We're willing to help out any school that needs mentors and schools for kids to help them achieve better in school,” said Michelle Klinger, Partners in Education.

Trophies were awarded in categories such as most organized, team spirit and best race times.

