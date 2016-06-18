WTOL 11 This Morning wins Emmy for Best Morning Newscast

The winners are in! WTOL 11 was honored with an Emmy Award Saturday night.

Mike Holden, who also presented at the Lower Great Lakes 47th Annual Emmy Awards, accepted the Emmy for Best Morning Newscast, sharing the honor with Executive Producer Nicole Grzecki, Reporter Maia Belay and Photojournalist Joe Cromer.

WTOL 11 had been nominated for four awards including:

Best Director - Dave Donaldson

Military Issues - Single story or series: Viviana Hurtado for the Matthew Drake story - Toledo-area veteran perseveres after 2004 traumatic brain injury Emilie Voss and Eric Rerucha for Invisible Injuries: PTSD in our veterans



