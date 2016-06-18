Officials seek information in 1982 arson cold case - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Officials seek information in 1982 arson cold case

By Kate Albright, Digital Content Director
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

Crime Stoppers of Lenawee County is asking for help identifying and locating the person or people responsible for a fire that killed two teenagers in Deerfield 34 years ago.

The fire happened early in the morning on May 10, 1982 at a house on Pieh Highway. Officials say the two-story home was fully engulfed with flames by the time fire crews arrived.

The bodies of teenagers David Cole and Timothy Fowler were later found in a windowless bathroom inside the home.

Cole’s mother and stepfather owned the home, but both were out of town that day.

Fire investigators ruled the fire arson and began investigating the deaths as homicides.

The boys are believed to have been awake when the fire started, but it remains unclear why they sought refuge in the bathroom instead of leaving the house.

Police believe there are people in the area with knowledge of who started the fire.

Anyone with information should call 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477. Tipsters can also text information to 274637 by starting the text with “LENAWEE”.

