Nye Heading Home to Toledo Again

OMAHA, NEBRASKA -- Transplant patient A.J. Nye is heading home to Toledo again. Here's his mother's e-mailed update from Monday, April 18, 2005:

"Hi there all! A.J. and I got up bright and early for labs this morning because we were hoping to get good results and get an early start on packing.....well, we got good results! A.J.'s numbers are looking even better than Thursday's! So, we're going home! YEAH! God Is Good! Prayers Are Answered!"

"A.J. is doing AWESOME (as u can tell from the pictures and the good news!)!!!! We can't wait to get 'home sweet home'! I know one of the reasons that A.J. is excited is because he hasn't gotten to see his St. Charles School Family since before transplant - so, that is going to be tops on our agenda of things to accomplish, and also, resting and re-cooping from three crazy, hectic weeks!"

"I'm driving it in 2 days this time though, because of the late start today. I haven't even set a departure time yet, because I have so much left to pack....so, I guess I better close this out and get busy! I wish I could write more about the pictures - They are from Fri, Sat, & Sun - we did a lot and had a lot of fun, we hope you enjoy them."

"Thank you for all you do - We feel over whelmed by the support and generosity and prayers - thank you, thank you, thank you! God Bless! See ya in Toledo! Love, Allison and A.J."