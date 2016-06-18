'Bazinga Birmingham' held to give Toledo kids positive role mode - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

'Bazinga Birmingham' held to give Toledo kids positive role models

By Dick Berry, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

It's a weird name for a positive event.

"Bazinga Birmingham" was held Saturday to keep kids out of trouble and improve east Toledo's neighborhood in the long run.

Positive role models were brought into the neighborhood, including police, firefighters, military members, college recruiters and drug counselors.

"We figured the kids need to be aware of things; what they can do other than getting into drugs," said Kevin Bellman of the T. Whitehead Recovery Center.

The message of the event: you'll lead a better life by staying off drugs, getting good grades and staying of trouble with the law.

That's why Toledo Police Officer Tracey Britt from the department's community services was at the event. 

"The more tools you put into a tool box the more resources you have," she said.

Birmingham Block Watch sponsored the event with the goal of helping kids at an early age to keep them from getting in trouble at a later age. In the end, the group hopes it makes Birmingham a better neighborhood to live in for generations to come. 

"We can actually raise the culture a little bit. Improve the kids, show the kids there's a better life if they follow the things teachers and adults tell them to do," said Tom Boose of Birmingham Block Watch.

And, it's all done by spreading a little 'bazinga' around Birmingham.

