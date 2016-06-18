Two injured after head-on crash caused by heart attack

Police say a man driving south on Summit Street had a heart attack and veered into the northbound turn lane, hitting a car head-on. (Source: WTOL)

A portion of Summit Street was shut down in Toledo Saturday afternoon due to a head-on crash.

Police say a man driving south on Summit had a heart attack around 4 p.m. and veered into the northbound turn lane.

The man along with the other driver were both taken to a hospital for their injuries. Their conditions are unknown.

The heart attack victim's wife was in the passenger seat at the time of the crash. She was not injured.

